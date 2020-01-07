VANCOUVER -- A new specialized area to treat patients struggling with mental health and substance abuse issues was unveiled Tuesday at Burnaby Hospital.

The new space is located within the hospital's emergency department and offers patients a more calming and therapeutic experience, the province says.

Starting Wednesday, the mental health and substance use zone will begin caring for patients.

It has been designed for patient privacy and with comfort in mind, with a separate entrance from the main emergency department.

Patients will be able to receive care in a seclusion room, confidential assessment rooms, a nourishment centre, and a shower room.

"I think the health care system is doing a better job listening to patients and you see the results of that all around you today," said Adrian Dix, B.C. Minister of Health.

Burnaby Hospital sees approximately 85,000 patients in its emergency room each year.