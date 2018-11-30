

Police now believe the 41-year-old man who was gunned down in a brazen daylight shooting in Surrey, B.C. Monday was involved in the drug trade.

The day after Ranjeev Sangha was murdered, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team announced he had no apparent ties to the city's ongoing gang conflict.

On Friday, Cpl. Frank Jang said investigators still believe that – but information has come to light indicating he was associated with the drug trade.

"IHIT investigators have learned information from our policing partners outside B.C. that now leads us to believe Mr. Sangha was associated to drug activity," Jang told reporters.

The motive for the killing is still unknown, but Jang said Sangha's associations "may have played a role in his death."

IHIT would not confirm where the new information originated, except to say that it was from outside British Columbia. Jang stressed that the developments do not diminish IHIT's commitment to solving the murder.

"We make no judgments on what Mr. Sangha did in life," he said. "We only care about his past … so far as it informs our current ongoing homicide investigation."

The deceased was beloved in the community for his contributions to the bhangra scene, and friends told CTV News his passion for dance actually helped to keep young people busy and out of trouble.

Jang urged anyone with information that might help IHIT's investigation to come forward.

"I realize that this news may come as a surprise to some in the community," Jang said. "To some it may not come as a surprise. They probably had knowledge about this. And so we're (telling) those people that had intimate knowledge of what Mr. Sangha was doing, what he was involved in – we need to speak to you."

Earlier this week, authorities released a surveillance image of a black four-door sedan that investigators believe was used by the people responsible for Sangha's murder.

A car matching the description was found on fire in Richmond about an hour after the crime.

Anyone who was saw the vehicle travelling between Surrey and Richmond along Highway 99 or Highway 1 between 11:46 a.m. and 12:49 p.m. Monday is asked to call police, particularly anyone who has dashcam video.