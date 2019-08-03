

Animal activists have shot new hidden video inside a Fraser Valley hog farm, which was shared online Friday.

The secret footage, which the activists say was captured at Excelsior Hog Farm in Abbotsford, allegedly demonstrates the workers violating the industry's code of practices.

"The additional footage shows workers kicking pigs, using electric prods on the faces of pigs, tail-docking and castrating distressed piglets without anesthetic, and more," said activist Amy Soranno in a press release.

The pig farm came under scrutiny in the spring after PETA released concerning video showing dead piglets, an adult pig's corpse, sickly pigs covered with tumours and others lying listlessly.

Initially, the BC SPCA's chief enforcement officer said without the co-operation of the person who recorded the video, there's little investigators can do in the case.

But last week, the agency said the person has since come forward and charges could possibly be coming down the line for Excelsior.

The footage sparked outrage, triggering dozens of activists to protest at the pig farm on April 28.

At the time of the protest, the two brothers who operate the farm, Ray and Jeff Binnendyk, conducted a tour of the facility to reporters.

They argued that the PETA video misrepresented what goes on at the farm.

﻿“We really pray that everyone sees the truth about us and sees that we are good people just trying to make a good product,” Ray Binnendyk said at the time.

CTV News has called the farm on Saturday to seek comments on the latest hidden-camera footage, but the calls have not yet been returned.