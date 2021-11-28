New evacuation order issued in Abbotsford, B.C., due to flooding

Abbotsford -

The City of Abbotsford has issued an evacuation order for residents in the Huntingdon Village area due to what it says is “immediate danger to life safety" caused by flooding.

The city says emergency services crews are in the evacuation order area connecting with people directly and supporting the evacuation. The areas under the order are:

North Boundary: All of 2nd Avenue

South Boundary: U.S. Border

West Boundary: Sumas Way

East Boundary: 2nd Ave to Southern Rail (including the glass plant).

Sumas Prairie remains under a previous evacuation order from earlier flooding.

Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun has said 120 mm of rain was expected by Sunday morning. Floodwaters from the Nooksack River in Washington state were also expected to cross into the west side of Sumas Prairie near Huntingdon Village Sunday.

On Saturday, soldiers were building a sandbag wall in the Huntingdon area to try and stop water from flowing over a railway line and into people’s homes.