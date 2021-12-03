New evacuation order issued due to flooding at several properties near Mission B.C.

Vancouver -

The Fraser Valley Regional District has issued another evacuation order for residents near Mission, B.C.

The latest order was issued at 3:30 p.m. Friday for 22 properties on Shore and Eagle roads near the eastern shore of Hatzic Lake.

Though the weather has been dry across the Lower Mainland over the last two days, the district says its latest evacuation order is due to "heavy rainfall causing overland flooding."

"There may be varying degrees of floodwater depth on your property," the district's order reads. "The evacuation order has been issued due to limited road access and flooding on properties. Please be aware that on-site water and septic systems may cease to function when flooded."

The district says flooding in the area is causing "immediate danger to life, health and property," and advises residents to leave immediately.

Those who cannot self-transport or leave with neighbours should call the district's emergency operations centre at 778-704-0400 or dial 911.

The full list of affected addresses, as well as a map, can be found on the Fraser Valley Regional District website.