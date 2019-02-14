

CTV Vancouver





There's a new Eby on the way.

Attorney General David Eby took to Twitter to announce that he and his wife were expecting another child, five years after making a similar announcement.

"Five years ago, Cailey and I celebrated Valentine's Day by announcing we were expecting a new family member," he tweeted. "We liked the first kid so nice, we're making the same announcement twice."

He even managed to shoehorn a political joke when announcing the due date.