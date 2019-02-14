New Eby expected this fall, B.C. attorney general announces
Attorney General David Eby answers questions from media about the changes coming to ICBC during a press conference in the press gallery at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Tuesday February 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
CTV Vancouver
Published Thursday, February 14, 2019 6:49PM PST
There's a new Eby on the way.
Attorney General David Eby took to Twitter to announce that he and his wife were expecting another child, five years after making a similar announcement.
"Five years ago, Cailey and I celebrated Valentine's Day by announcing we were expecting a new family member," he tweeted. "We liked the first kid so nice, we're making the same announcement twice."
He even managed to shoehorn a political joke when announcing the due date.