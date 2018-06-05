

CTV Vancouver





Court documents are providing new details on the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a Surrey girl.

Charlee Johanson was just three years old when she died in February 2015.

"She was my fearless little baby," her mother, Jennifer Johanson, said at the time. Her parents spoke to CTV News about what happened a short time after her death.

Jennifer's boyfriend said Charlee had fallen while jumping off a plastic step, and that he'd heard the sound of "a head hitting the floor.

"And by the time I got here, she said her head was sore. I said, 'What happened?' She said, 'I jumped off the tub and hit my head,'" Cody Graham said.

Mounties immediately treated Charlee's death as suspicious.

"Right now, we're still actively gathering the evidence in the investigation and it's still ongoing," Cpl. Frank Jang with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team told CTV Tuesday.

Documents only recently released to Postmedia revealed concerns that were raised by paramedics and doctors who treated the child after she was rushed to hospital.

According to one of the documents, a paramedic who was in the ambulance with Charlee "had a gut feeling that something was not right with the child."

At the hospital, the paramedic who had more than three decades of experience asked staff to get the police involved. Documents show that medical staff at BC Children's Hospital noted Charlee had bruising on her cheek, nose, abdomen, hip and leg.

The documents also showed a doctor was concerned that Charlee's head injury was not accidental. An autopsy determined a brain injury caused her death, but could not determine whether the injury was an accident.

Back in 2015, the girl's mother said it was "absolutely not a suspicious death. This is 100 per cent accidental. Just a little ruffian. A little rambunctious girl who likes to jump off things."

She declined a second interview with CTV, and Graham could not be reached for comment.

Jang said investigators are still searching for answers, "but we have to proceed at the pace of the evidence we gather."

Right now, the evidence has not led to any arrests.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Michele Brunoro