VANCOUVER -- There is new hope for Canadians in the fight against COVID-19.

On the same day that B.C. began its vaccination program, Canada has locked in more than 100,000 doses of a second early vaccine.

“Canada Is now contracted to receive up to 160,000 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before the end of the December, pending Health Canada approval,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

The Moderna vaccine doesn’t need the special handling required by the Pfizer vaccine, such as extreme freezers to store it in.

That means doses of the vaccine "will be directed to the north as well as remote and Indigenous communities,” Trudeau explained to reporters in Ottawa.

B.C.’s top doctor says it’s good news.

“I think it’s great news we’re going to get some Moderna vaccine soon as well, for Indigenous people here in B.C. as well as for our long-term care homes,” Dr. Bonnie Henry.

The B.C. Care Providers Association says the province’s program to vaccinate seniors is still on track.

“My understanding is these 168,000 doses were additional doses of the Moderna vaccine,” BCCPA CEO Terry Lake told CTV News.

“Optimistically, by the middle of February, those in long-term care and those who care for them will have their vaccination program complete,” he said.

Care homes have been waiting for the Moderna vaccine. That’s because the vaccine being used in B.C. right now, the Pfizer vaccine, is too delicate to be transported to care homes. The facilities also don’t have the extreme freezers needed for the Pfizer vaccine.

Brenda Brophy of Victoria is eager for her 100-year-old mom to get vaccinated. She has been caring for her mom since deciding to take her out of long-term care after COVID-19 restrictions came into place.

“The relief it will bring to know that she has protection is enormous,” said Brophy.

But Brophy is frustrated health officials haven’t provided a more detailed timeline for when seniors living in the community, like her mom, will get vaccinated.

“I know that she’s a priority group, being a senior over 80 living in community, but I don’t have any real information on when she would be able to get it,” she explained.

“I’m willing to do what it takes to get her vaccinated. She’s not the only one, obviously. There’s lot of seniors in the community who are anxiously waiting for this. We just want to hear what the information is, what the plan is."

She says her mom won’t have any problem rolling up her sleeve to get the vaccine as soon as it’s available to her.