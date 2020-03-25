VANCOUVER -- One day after announcing a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in B.C., the province's health officials will be giving another update on the spread of the virus.

On Tuesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced 145 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the province's total up to 617.

While it seemed like a major jump in cases, Henry explained they were reporting numbers from a 48 hour period: 67 new cases were recorded from Sunday to Monday afternoon, while 78 were recorded from Monday afternoon into Tuesday.

As well, 73 new recoveries were reported, bringing the province's total number of recovered patients up to 173.

On Wednesday at 3 p.m., Henry will give an update on the number of cases in the province. Dix isn't scheduled to attend Wednesday's briefing.

Along with outlining the number of new cases, Henry said two more seniors homes reported infections: Little Mountain Place Residential Care and Housing Society in Vancouver and the Evergreen Heights assisted living facility in White Rock.

At this point, officials said just one staff member at Little Mountain and one resident at Evergreen Heights have been confirmed to be carrying the virus.

"The outbreak protocols are being implemented at both those facilities and continue at the other long-term care and assisted living facilities where we have identified outbreaks," Henry said.

That brings the number of outbreaks at long-term care homes and assisted living facilities up to eight.

Of the hundreds of ongoing COVID-19 cases in B.C., 59 patients are currently in hospital, including 23 who are in intensive care.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel