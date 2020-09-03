VANCOUVER -- Health officials in B.C. will give an update Thursday on the number of newly reported COVID-19 cases and any additional deaths or outbreaks.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will give the update live in the afternoon.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream the news conference LIVE @ 3 p.m.

During that same briefing, Dix and Henry will also reveal the latest modelling data connected to the spread of COVID-19 in B.C.

In Wednesday's update, which was delivered through a written statement, health officials revealed an additional 104 cases of the disease.

As of that update, there were 1,127 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, including 33 people in hospital, which was the highest total B.C. has seen since May. Fourteen people were in intensive care with COVID-19.

