VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s provincial health officer is expected to provide the latest update on novel coronavirus in the province later on Thursday.

Dr. Bonnie Henry will address the public at her latest news conference Thursday.

An American Sign Language translation of today's news conference is available on the province's Facebook page.

In Henry's previous update, she announced one new death in B.C. and 42 more positive tests.

The province's death toll has now reached 14, while the number of people who've tested positive for COVID-19 has climbed to 659.