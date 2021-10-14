New 'circuit-breaker' restrictions announced for Northern B.C. as COVID-19 surge continues

Vancouver -

Health officials are implementing more COVID-19 restrictions for B.C.’s Northern Health authority.

The announcement came Thursday during a news conference with Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

It comes as the northern rural health region is seeing a spike in cases and high transmission, with hospitals being overwhelmed.

“Personal gatherings, both indoor and outdoor will be restricted to fully vaccinated people,” Henry said.

“Only if you are unvaccinated or have unvaccinated people in your households, then you need to stay with your household only.”

The restrictions apply to the entire Northern Health region, with the exception of the local health areas west of Kitwanga, including Terrace, Kitimat, Haida Gwaii, Prince Rupert, Stikine, and the Nisga’a areas.

Henry said the new Delta variant is spreading quickly.

“It’s way more transmissible, it spreads faster and with a small amount of exposure.”

“We are seeing it cause more severe illness in younger people,” Henry added.

Unvaccinated people in their teens, 20s, 30s and 40s are ending up in hospital, she said.

Dix described the measures as a “circuit breaker.”

Infection rates have been so high in Northern Health that local hospitals have been overwhelmed. So far, 58 patients have been transferred to hospitals in other health authorities – an increase from 55 on Tuesday.

Bars and nightclubs will be closed completely, Henry said. Restaurants that offer full meal services may serve alcohol, but they will have to stop doing so at 10 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.