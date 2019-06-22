

CTV News Vancouver





A day after announcing two more men were facing charges in a B.C. college student's homicide, investigators have identified the accused.

Gurvinder Deo, 25, was arrested Friday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a statement Saturday morning.

Talwinder Khun Khun, 22, was also taken into custody the same day. Both men have been charged with accessory after the fact to murder, and indecently interfering with or offering an indignity to human remains.

IHIT also announced another charge against a 21-year-old man they previously said was linked to the case. Harjot Singh Deo, 21, now faces a charge of interfering with human remains in addition to the previous charge of second-degree murder.

Harjot is accused of killing 19-year-old Kiran Dhesi in August 2017. She was a college student at the time, and had at one point been in a relationship with Harjot.

Her body was discovered in a burning SUV in Surrey.

Two members of Harjot's family – his older sister, Inderdeep Deo, and his mother, Majit Kaur Deo – have also been charged in the case.

Both are accused of having assisted Harjot in his alleged bid to escape justice.

Police have not yet said what connections Gurvinder Deo and Talwinder Khun have to the family, if any.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.