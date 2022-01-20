New charged approved against man who allegedly grabbed baby stroller

Another charge has been approved against a man who allegedly grabbed a stroller with a baby inside during a tense incident in New Westminster, B.C., last week.

Authorities announced Thursday that 46-year-old Jamie Maclean is now facing individual counts of assault, assaulting a police officer, and mischief.

"We’re pleased that Crown counsel has had a chance to revisit this file and approve an additional assault charge against Mr. Maclean for allegedly grabbing the stroller and baby’s jacket," Sgt. Sanjay Kumar said in a news release.

The child's father told CTV News the incident started while he was walking near 6th and Carnarvon streets with the baby's mother last Friday evening. Dustin Lawton said a stranger approached, grabbed the stroller and started "trying to rip it from my hands."

Lawton said he was able to knock the attacker to the ground, but that the man got up and continued to act aggressively. The suspect allegedly punched a car and fought with the driver, then spat at the police officer who later came to arrest him.

It's unclear what prompted the series of seemingly random assaults. So far, police said there is no indication that drugs, alcohol or mental health issues were factors.

"We’ll hopefully get a better understanding of what was going through that individual's mind,” Kumar told CTV News on Wednesday. “We have had some files with this individual before but nothing to this extent.”

The case is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 2.