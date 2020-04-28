VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s top health officials will announce if there were any new cases of the novel coronavirus or any additional deaths recorded over the past 24 hours in a briefing Tuesday.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry are scheduled to give the update in the afternoon from Victoria.

Monday's briefing, which covered a two-day span, revealed 50 new test-positive cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Henry and Dix also announced three more deaths.

B.C. is also still dealing with several community outbreaks, including one at Superior Poultry in Coquitlam, where 25 cases have been detected. Thirty-four cases have also been detected at the United Poultry facility in Vancouver.

As well, there are 118 cases at Mission Institution, with 106 inmates and 12 correctional staff who have tested positive for the virus.

In terms of easing restrictions, Henry said plans are being made but that steps need to be taken cautiously.

"Nobody wants to see a resurgence," she said.

