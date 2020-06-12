VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s health ministry will outline new cases of COVID-19 Friday, along with any additional deaths and outbreaks.

The update, which is expected to come in the afternoon, will be through a written statement.

In their last live briefing on Thursday, Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry revealed 14 new test-positive cases of COVID-19. https://bc.ctvnews.ca/b-c-marks-6-days-in-a-row-with-no-new-covid-19-deaths-1.4979686

There were no additional deaths, however, marking the sixth day in a row that no one has died from the virus in B.C.

As of Thursday, there were 183 active cases of the virus in B.C., with 13 of those people in hospital. Dix and Henry said 2,344 people had recovered from the virus in the province.

Even though B.C. has had relatively positive results when responding to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Dix said the global pandemic is far from over.

"This is a record week of new cases for COVID-19 in the world, just to put in context," he said. "In other words, COVID-19 is with us and we have to continue to work together over the coming months to address it."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Carly Yoshida-Butryn

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.