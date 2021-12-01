New bylaws coming into effect on Jan. 1 in Vancouver

Vancouver residents are being reminded that several bylaws take effect on Jan. 1 that could impact the way they buy a cup of coffee or carry their groceries home from the market.

Starting on New Year's Day Vancouver will require a minimum 25-cent fee for each single-use cup, a minimum 15-cent fee for paper shopping bags and a charge of at least one dollar for new, reusable shopping bags.

Plastic or compostable plastic shopping bags will be banned entirely.

A statement from the city says the bylaws are part of Vancouver's strategy to reduce waste from single-use items, and add to existing bylaws brought in last year, banning plastic straws, utensils and foam containers.