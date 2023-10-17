New B.C. program offers free legal advice to sexual assault survivors

A program launched in B.C. Tuesday that offers survivors of sexual assault free legal advice.

The service is an initiative of the Community Legal Assistance Society, which notes that these crimes are rarely reported to police despite being prevalent – with national statistics showing 37 per cent of women over the age of 15 have experienced sexual assault.

"Reasons people don’t report include distrust of the police, fear that their case will not be taken seriously, or that they cannot achieve justice through the Canadian justice system, or because they are unaware of their options and unfamiliar with the legal system," a news release announcing the launch of the Stand Informed program says.

Anyone who has been the victim of a sexual assault or who thinks they may have been can access the service, which provides three hours of advice from a trauma-informed expert.

"Our goal with this service is to inform people of their legal options and empower them to do what they feel is best in their situation. It’s also important to note that in B.C., there is no time limit for filing a criminal or civil complaint of sexual assault,” said Jennifer Khor, supervising lawyer and project manager.

The program announcement explains that the Criminal Code of Canada defines a sexual assault as intentional sexual touching without consent, and that consent is something that can’t be coerced, must be continuous and can be revoked at any time.

The Stand Informed Service can be accessed by calling 604-673-3143 or emailing standinformed@clasbc.net. It is available to anyone in British Columbia, with no criteria for age or income and regardless of whether the assault has been reported to authorities.