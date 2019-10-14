Cinesite Studios is proudly taking credit for completing its first full-length animated film at its Vancouver studio, the 2019 "The Addams Family" reboot.

Some 240 Vancouver-based employees created the entire film, from storyboarding and design to final delivery, the company said in a news release.

The movie is based on Charles Addams' New Yorker creations, which were adapted into a TV series in the 1960s. The characters re-appeared in more movies and TV series in the 1990s.

Several previous adaptations used live-action, but this time designers re-imagined the Addams characters through animation.

"From the round Uncle Fester to the glamorous but almost skeletal Morticia, we needed to take into account each individual's skin tone, shape and personality, making sure that the lighting was always sensitive to each character’s individuality and look," said head of lighting Laura Brousseau.

Vancouver-born Finn Wolfhard, known for playing Mike Wheeler on Netflix's "Stranger Things," voices Pugsley in the new Addams Family film.

Also lending their voices are Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Kroll, Bette Midler, Allison Janney, Elsie Fisher and Snoop Dogg.

The film has been playing in theatres since Friday.

Cinesite Studios also has offices in London, Montreal, Munich and Berlin. Previously, the Vancouver studio helped out on "Carnival Row," "Pokémon Detective Pikachu" and "Spider Man: Far from Home."