'Never forget that sound': Woman recalls horrifying B.C. cougar attack that left dog dead

A woman who heard the horrifying sounds of a cougar’s deadly attack on a dog at Cultus Lake Provincial Park last week is sharing her family’s story.

Nikki Jones, her husband and two young daughters had settled into their tent at the Clear Lake campground for the night Thursday. Jones, the only one of the four who was still awake, says she heard movements nearby.

“Really slow, but louder footsteps than a mouse,” she told CTV News.

Thinking it may have been a thief, she was about to call the park rangers, but then, suddenly, she heard sounds she wont soon forget.

“It was just blood-curdling, screaming, yelping, barking, and growling,” she said.

Just meters away at a neighbouring campsite, a large cougar unleashed a vicious attack on a dog, killing it right in front of its owners.

“It was heartbreaking and terrifying,” Jones said.

“You’ll never forget that sound.”

Jones said the RCMP arrived at the scene shortly after.

The next morning, thinking the police had removed the cougar, Jones’ husband took their dog out of the tent to go for a stroll.

However, as he soon found out, it hadn’t gone anywhere.

"He just screamed at me open to the tent open the tent right now the cougar is staring at me,” said Jones.

She says they were able eventually able to get into their vehicle, before they packed up to head out.

The campground was evacuated for the day, as the BC Conservation Officer Service moved in to capture the animal.

In a statement Monday, the service says the cougar was euthanized.

“Putting down any animal is an unfortunate outcome but public safety must come first. Cougars that display aggressive behaviour towards people and pets are not candidates for relocation or rehabilitation,” a spokesperson wrote.

The campground was re-opened Saturday. Signage has been posted and the COS and BC Parks are encouraging campers to take precautions, such as “Being aware of surroundings, carrying bear spray, travelling in groups and ensuring pets are leashed.”

The BC SPCA's Wild Animal Welfare Manager says it’s important to try and stand your ground.

"You definitely don’t want to turn your head or your back to the cougar and you don't want to run away, that's not threatening, you want to look threatening,” Andrea Wallace told CTV News..

“You want to be as big as you can, and that you’re not something to be messed with,” she continued.

Wallace said it’s important to keep your dogs close by, and get them inside if possible.

Jones says the incident has left her four-year-old daughter somewhat traumatized.

“She will not sleep alone right now,” she said. “She’s too scared to walk into her room alone.”

Jones says they’ve cancelled the other camping trips they had planned for the summer.

"It's an unfortunate reminder to be vigilant and maybe not let your kids and dogs run around a campsite unsupervised.”