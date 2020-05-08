Kids Help Phone

Never Dance Alone-A-Thon powered by BMO!

May 31

Neverdancealone.ca

Dance like nobody is watching and uplift our youth.

On Sunday, May 31, join the Never Dance Alone-A-Thon powered by BMO! Let's dance together to songs that make us feel together, so that no young person ever feels alone.

Kids Help Phone professional counselors and volunteer Crisis Responders are on the frontline, speaking to more and more young people every day. Thanks to you, brave calls for help will be answered.

To register and for more information click here.