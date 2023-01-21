Nelson, B.C. police officer dies from injuries more than a week after deadly avalanche

The second B.C. police officer caught in an avalanche while skiing in the backcountry near Kaslo earlier this month has died.

The City of Nelson announced Saturday that Const. Mathieu Nolet, who was located by witnesses shortly after being caught in the Jan. 9 slide and rushed to hospital, has died.

He had suffered severe internal injuries and died Saturday morning in hospital in Kelowna, according to the city's statement.

Nolet and fellow Nelson Police Department officer Wade Tittemore were off duty when the avalanche occurred. Both were experienced backcountry enthusiasts equipped with probes and beacons, according to the city.

Tittemore died at the scene. He was posthumously promoted to detective at a funeral in Nelson this week.

“It is hard to fully express the sadness we are feeling here,” said Nelson Police Chief Donovan Fisher.

“The memorial for Const. Tittemore was this past week, and now we’ve lost a second officer and friend. It is devastating.”

Nolet had been working in Nelson for "just over a year," according to the city. Like Tittemore, he previously served in the Calgary Police Service.

The two men were skiing near Goat Range Provincial Park when they were swept up in the avalanche.

The day after the incident, Fisher explained that Nolet had suffered "multiple broken ribs, bones and many other internal injuries" when the slide slammed him into a tree.

“The way he hit it, he kind of came back up a bit, so he had one arm out of the snow,” said Fisher, adding that Nolet was able to move his arm and get the attention of other skiers and snowmobilers in the area.

Tittemore was located later, buried about two metres below the snow, and could not be saved.

As recently as Monday, Jan. 16, a week after the avalanche, officials said Nolet was making "incremental progress," but remained in intensive care.

News of his death prompted the city to lower its flags to half mast, and Mayor Janice Morrison echoed Fisher's sentiments on his passing.

“We have one of the smallest municipal police forces in the country,” said Morrison in the statement.

“This tragedy has hit us hard; our deepest condolences go out to Const. Nolet’s family.”

The city is inviting the public to send condolences on the deaths of both officers to condolences@nelson.ca.