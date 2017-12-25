Some fast-acting neighbours rushed to help residents of an Ash Street home who were trying to battle a house fire themselves on Sunday night .

Firefighters were called to the home in the early evening on Christmas Eve and arrived to find a man trying to fight the fire with a garden hose.

"It's not worth your life," said John Dennis with Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services. "You can always replace the contents of a home but you can't replace a life."

A neighbour who only identified himself as Mohamed said he and his sister ran down the street to help when they saw black smoke coming from the house.

"The lady was panicking," Mohamed said. "The husband was in the back trying to fight the fire."

Mohamed and his sister talked to the woman and calmed her down—she told Mohamed that she opened the back door to the home and saw smoke.

Dennis said it looked like the fire started in the garage where the man was doing work on one of the cars. The fire spread from the first car to the second, and then into the house.

"The first floor is pretty well a write-off," Dennis said. "The second floor is still intact but smoked up."

Firefighters put out the fire fairly quickly. The two occupants of the house were sent to hospital for observation—Dennis said the man's hair looked "singed" after trying to douse the flames himself.

The holidays tend to be a busy time of year for firefighters, Dennis said, because people are dealing with extra lights and candles in their homes.