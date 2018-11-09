

CTV Vancouver





Residents of Surrey's Newton neighbourhood are on edge following an overnight shooting that left a 22-year-old man dead.

Police were called to the area of 70A Avenue and 142 Street after shots rang out around 1:30 a.m. Friday, and arrived to find the young victim suffering from serious gunshot wounds.

He has since died of his injuries.

One nearby resident, Raminder Singh, told CTV News he slept through the early morning shooting, but later woke up to an alarming scene in the neighbourhood.

"It's really a surprise, and I'm feeling scared right now," Singh said. "I'm very new in this area, and this is my first experience like this in this area."

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called to the scene overnight and set up a tent in the driveway of a home. Authorities haven't confirmed what connection the victim had to the property, if any.

Investigators spent hours searching the area for evidence and canvassing for witnesses, but haven't said whether they have any information on a potential suspect.

IHIT is expected to release more on the shooting later on Friday.

With files form CTV Vancouver's Ben Miljure