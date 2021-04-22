VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Surrey say some attentive neighbours helped foil a recent break-and-enter in progress, leading to the arrest of one man.

Officers say they were called on Monday at about 9:30 p.m. by multiple people about a break-in happening at a home on 20A Avenue near 153 Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man inside the garage who was trying to get into the house. He was arrested and held in custody before appearing in court.

Tyson Cole, 34, has been charged with break-and-enter and unlawfully in dwelling, police say. He has been remanded into custody.

"This is a prime example of the public and police working together. The calls made by watchful neighbours had a direct and positive impact on our ability to arrest a suspect," said Const. Sarbjit Sangha, in a news release.

"We're grateful to the community for continuing to report crime, and suspicious activity in Surrey."