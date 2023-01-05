Neighbours concerned about cause of East Vancouver house fire

As demolition work began Thursday on the remnants of an East Vancouver home that burned to the ground, neighbours remained concerned as to how the fire started.

Stella Benoit, a long-term resident near the destroyed duplex on Argyle Street, told CTV News she was shocked when she saw the blaze erupt just a few doors down.

"That's scary. That means they intended to burn things down,” Benoit said.

Benoit added that since the incident, her and her husband have been keeping an eye on other new construction projects in the area.

On Dec. 16, 2022 at around 9 p.m., home security surveillance video recorded a Hyundai Santa Fe slowly driving in the alley of the duplex. Next, it shows a person dressed in black entering the property through the back gate carrying what appears to be an orange gasoline canister.

The video ends with the person grabbing the can and sprinting away, while the fire begins to blaze.

CTV News spoke with other residents who asked not to be identified since the person hasn’t been caught.

One neighbour who has lived in the community for nearly 30 years said he could feel the heat from one block away, and that debris from the burning home fell onto his property. He said he’s concerned that this happened in his neighbourhood, which he described as “quiet.”

At the time, the fire was deemed suspicious by firefighters who were called to the property for a third-alarm blaze. The event was so intense, it destroyed the under-construction property and two nearby homes whose families have since been displaced.

The owners of the property are a group of lifelong friends who invested in the lot in an effort to enter the competitive Vancouver real estate market. CTV News previously spoke to one of the owners, who said he received the news on one of his first nights out as a new father.

“It was horrible,” said Graydon Galloway. “Just as the show was starting, I got a message with pictures from a friend saying the property’s been burnt down.”

According to the owners, a knife was also found at the scene. Galloway said the knife is currently being tested for DNA by the Vancouver Police Department.