VANCOUVER -- Patricia Faith was startled when she was approached by a police officer outside her Vancouver apartment Monday night. He explained she hadn’t broken a law, but her neighbours were unhappy with the way she was honouring frontline workers.

“He said not everybody here is onboard with it,” revealed a bewildered Faith.

Most people bang on pots, blow horns or ring bells in what’s become a much-loved 7 o’clock nightly tribute to essential workers. Faith, a performer who once toured with Broadway shows, sings from her fourth story apartment on East 8th.

Or at least, she did. After receiving a letter from her strata manager, Faith is weighing her options. It states her singing violates the building's bylaws.

“The complaints received are regarding loud and excessive noise levels,” read the letter from Atira Property Management Inc.

“It’s just that I think I’m doing something good,” said a teary Faith. “I think I’m lifting up their spirits when they need it the most. And people want to stop me from doing that? What kind of heartless people are these?”

Faith sings for at least 20 minutes, when most people stop showing their support to frontline workers after five minutes. She also uses a speaker because the noise from passing Skytrains drowns out her voice.

The nightly show has been popular with passersby, with some whistling and clapping support, including firefighters and police.

“They’ll give me the thumbs up or they’ll blow me a kiss, and when I see that it brings tears to my eyes,“ said Faith.

But a manager at Atira Property Management Inc. told CTV News two residents in particular complained several times.

Their letter to the singer applauded her support for essential workers, but argued that holding a "mini-concert" on her balcony nightly is "unreasonable and interferes with the right of quiet enjoyment of other owners/residents."

“Doctors and nurses are healing us, and they deserve 20 minutes a day,” argued Faith.

“I can’t heal the sick but I can sing, and if my singing brings hope and joy to them, then I want to carry on doing that."

She doesn’t feel as safe performing across the street at the Skytrain station, but told CTV News she’ll do it while she figures out her next move.