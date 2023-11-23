Neglected dogs and their 18 puppies seized from B.C. Interior property: BC SPCA

Two emaciated American bulldog and Labrador retriever mix dogs and their 18 puppies have been seized from a property in Chase, B.C., according to the BC SPCA.

The mom dogs have nine puppies each, and they were found huddled together in a “completely inadequate” makeshift doghouse with hazards such as sharp chicken wire, the organization said.

“The dogs received very little, if any food,” said Eileen Drever with the BC SPCA in a news release issued Wednesday. “It appears the owner left the dogs and puppies outside to fend for themselves with no visible food or water.”

Drever said the mom dogs’ ribs, hips and spines were visible, and they had very low body condition scores (the pet version of the BMI) of two out of nine.

“An animal protection officer observed the puppies trying to suckle, but the moms were so malnourished they did not have enough milk to feed this large number of puppies,” she said.

The puppies were underweight, but not as severely as the dogs, the organization added. They had body scores of four out of nine.

The moms and puppies have been in an out of the veterinary clinic for various treatments. The moms have been put on a “very specific re-feeing plan,” the organization said. “They were so underweight we needed veterinary approval just to give them water,” Drever said.

All of the puppies had diarrhea and were lethargic when they were taken in by the BC SPCA. One puppy had a urinary tract infection and received antibiotic treatment, Drever added, saying such an infection is rare in a dog that young.

One of two mom dogs nurses her puppies. (BC SPCA) “The puppies are being weighed daily to make sure they stay on track,” Drever continued.

The BC SPCA said the two mom dogs are “completely bonded to each other and super friendly.”

“When the animal protection officer came onto the property, they ran up to him wagging their tails,” said Drever.

The moms are available for adoption, and must be taken into a forever home together. The BC SPCA said the puppies will be up for adoption in about a week.