

The Canadian Press





VICTORIA - British Columbia's children's representative is calling for an overhaul of the system that supports children with complex needs after releasing a report on the neglect of a 12-year-old boy.

The report by Jennifer Charlesworth details years of inadequate services to address the special needs of a boy she calls Charlie.

Her report says Charlie, which is not the boy's real name, was removed from his mother's care in 2016 after police found him alone, severely underweight and screaming.

Charlesworth says the boy has autism, is non-verbal and endured years with little attention to his education, health and social needs, even though he was being seen by social workers as well as medical and education professionals.

The report calls on the Children's, Health and Education ministries to improve information sharing among service providers, including offering case workers to families with special-needs children to help them navigate the support system.

Charlesworth says Charlie is now living in specialized foster care, is back in school and thriving.

