Nearly 6K cases of online child exploitation reported in first 3 months of 2023: BC RCMP

British Columbia is on track to break a troubling record when it comes to the number of cases of online child exploitation reported each year, according to the RCMP.

In a statement released Tuesday, the BC RCMP Integrated Child Exploitation Unit sounded the alarm over the number of reports made within first three months of 2023—more than 5,790.

At this pace, the province is set to surpass the 9,600 cases reported in 2022, and has already surpassed the 4,600 reports made in 2021, according to the BC ICE.

“While reports of online child exploitation rose dramatically during the COVID pandemic, which caused many to stay in their homes, police have since seen that upward trend continue,” reads Tuesday’s release.

“The sad truth is, there are people that use the internet to victimize and exploit youth,” it continues.

The BC ICE receives reports of child exploitation from multiple police agencies, including the National Centre for Missing & Exploited Children, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Homeland Security investigations, cybertip.ca, Crime Stoppers and Interpol.

To combat the concerning trend, Mounties are encouraging parents and guardians to talk to children about online safety and to be vigilant of unsolicited friend requests on social media.

“Predators can find ways to have direct contact with youth on various social media platforms, even in the false safety of our physical homes with locked doors. Kids of all ages are increasingly vulnerable in our always-online world,” the statement says.

Age-appropriate resources are available online for children and families looking for cyber safety tips, such as cybertip.ca and protectchildren.ca.

“Safe online habits can go a long way to protecting kids from exploitation, but parent awareness is also key,” the release concludes.