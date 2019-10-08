Nearly 5,000 customers without power near UBC
Power was out at the University of British Columbia's Vancouver campus on Oct. 8, 2019. Image: BC Hydro
Megan Devlin, CTV News Vancouver
Published Tuesday, October 8, 2019 7:54AM PDT
Thousands of customers near the University of British Columbia's Point Grey campus are without power Tuesday morning.
According to BC Hydro, electricity has been out since before 7:30 a.m. As of 7:45 a.m., crews were on their way but hadn't arrived yet. According to the utility provider, 4,846 customers were affected.
The south end of campus was affected, as well as a large swath from Wesbrook Mall to Blanca Street.
CTV News Vancouver has contacted BC Hydro and UBC for more details.