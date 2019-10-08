Thousands of customers near the University of British Columbia's Point Grey campus are without power Tuesday morning.

According to BC Hydro, electricity has been out since before 7:30 a.m. As of 7:45 a.m., crews were on their way but hadn't arrived yet. According to the utility provider, 4,846 customers were affected.

The south end of campus was affected, as well as a large swath from Wesbrook Mall to Blanca Street.

CTV News Vancouver has contacted BC Hydro and UBC for more details.