

Megan Devlin, CTV News Vancouver





Thousands of customers near the University of British Columbia's Point Grey campus are without power Tuesday morning.

According to BC Hydro, electricity has been out since before 7:30 a.m. As of 7:45 a.m., crews were on their way but hadn't arrived yet. According to the utility provider, 4,846 customers were affected.

The south end of campus was affected, as well as a large swath from Wesbrook Mall to Blanca Street.

CTV News Vancouver has contacted BC Hydro and UBC for more details.