VANCOUVER -- Five police agencies have joined forces to open a high-tech training centre in Delta.

The regional municipal training centre is the newest training grounds for officers from Delta, Port Moody, New Westminster and West Vancouver police departments as well as for Metro Vancouver Transit Police.

The new facility includes a $286,000 simulator that provides police with a realistic setting to train in. It's geared towards giving them the opportunity to exercise their decision making skills in stressful situations which may require de-escalation and use of force. It has five large screens and real-time audio linked to a computer that is being operated by a trainer.

"There may be an impression out there that this type of training is about police learning to shoot accurately in a high pressure situation," said Deputy Chief Norm Lipinski with the Delta Police Department, in a news release. "While that's important, it's not actually our priority. Really what's vital for us, is that the simulator gives officers the chance to practice decision making."

A similar facility already exists for Vancouver police, where the reality-based training focuses on a number of life-like scenarios including the use of actors.

"As municipalities with independent police departments, we're always looking to help our police forces have up-to-date training," said Delta Mayor George Harvie. "And by working together we have this state-of-the-art training available to all of our police officers in a way that's more affordable."

The training centre consists of the simulator, a classroom and a full mat room where officers can practice control techniques.