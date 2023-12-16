VANCOUVER
    • 'Near-zero visibility': Fog advisory in effect Saturday night for Greater Victoria, Malahat

    Fog is seen on the Malahat Highway near the Bamberton Park entrance on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. (DriveBC) Fog is seen on the Malahat Highway near the Bamberton Park entrance on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. (DriveBC)

    Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a fog advisory for Greater Victoria and the Malahat Highway, saying "near-zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring."

    The weather agency first issued the advisory for the capital region on Saturday morning, but expanded it to include the highway shortly before 4 p.m.

    "Areas of dense fog will continue tonight," the advisory reads. "Low-lying regions where the fog did lift today will see it build back in this evening."

    Environment Canada says the fog is expected to lift around noon on Sunday.

    "Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero," the advisory reads. "Weather in the mountains can change suddenly, resulting in hazardous driving conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance."

