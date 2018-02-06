

The B.C. NDP has announced a number of changes to the province's public insurer that it estimates will reduce claims costs by more than $1 billion annually.

The changes were revealed amid troubling predictions that the Insurance Corporation of B.C. is facing $1.3 billion in losses by the end of this fiscal year. Attorney General David Eby said without action, drivers in the province could face premium hikes of $400 or more.

"So we are acting," Eby said. "The reforms I'm announcing today are intended to make ICBC financially sustainable."

The first major change, set to take effect in April 2019, is a $5,500 cap on pain and suffering payouts for minor injury claims. The average payout for those claims was $16,499 last year, which is 265 per cent higher than the average pain and suffering payouts awarded back in 2001.

B.C. is the last province in the country to impose a payout cap, according to the NDP.

Additionally, Eby said certain injury claims will be start being sent to an independent dispute resolution process, a move intended to decrease times and cut back on legal costs.

"Minor ICBC injury claims disputes will be directed to the Civil Resolution Tribunal to be decided quickly and affordably by independent adjudicators," he said.

The expected savings will allow the province to increase benefits for crash victims and still save a billion dollars a year, according to the government.

Eby said the government will be able to cover a greater variety of treatment services, and double the lifetime allowance for care and recovery costs for people catastrophically injured in car accidents up to $300,000.

Current accident benefits haven't increased since 1991, Eby said, and have become "grossly inadequate."

"There is no reason why someone who is seriously injured in a car accident should have to live with a disability in poverty, or not be able to access needed rehabilitation treatments because they can't afford to pay out of pocket to get better," he said.

"Without today's announced reforms, ICBC will never have the money to increase these miserly benefits without dramatic increases in insurance rates."

The NDP said it would like to implement the changes sooner than April 2019, given the insurer's dire financial situation, but there are too many details to work out and legislative changes required.

Despite the massive losses, which the NDP has blamed squarely on years of mismanagement under the BC Liberals, the government is not giving any consideration to privatization.

Eby noted that Ontario, which is already under a private insurance system, pays the highest rates in Canada, and said unaffordable premiums were the reason B.C. created ICBC in the first place.

"Many British Columbians were paying astronomical rates," Eby said. "I don't think privatization is the answer here."

