British Columbia MP Nathan Cullen won't seek re-election in 2019, CTV News has learned.

"I believe it is time for someone else to have the honour and responsibility of representing our great region and its people on the national stage," the Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP said in a statement posted on Twitter Friday.

"To my caucus and leader, Jagmeet Singh, I wish you the very best in the coming election."

Cullen is the fourth New Democrat in B.C. to announce they won't be running again in recent months.

Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Sheila Malcolmson left her seat to run as a provincial MLA in the Vancouver Island City.

Burnaby South's Kennedy Stewart also left federal politics to become mayor of Vancouver. Singh was able to secure a seat in the House of Commons with a byelection victory in the riding this week.

On Thursday, Victoria's Murray Rankin also announced his exit from federal politics.

Cullen represents the riding of Skeena-Bulkley Valley, which makes up the northwestern corner of the province.

He was first elected to the House of Commons in 2004, the year the riding was created.

He is currently the NDP's democratic reform critic.