Voters in Burnaby South have elected Jagmeet Singh to be their new Member of Parliament, finally giving the NDP leader his first seat in the House of Commons.

"Friends, we made history today," he told supporters gathered at NDP headquarters Monday night.

"I want you to know that when I take my seat in the House of Commons, I will work hard to make you all very proud."

As of 10:00 p.m., Singh had 8,566 of votes (38 per cent) over Liberal rival Richard T. Lee's 5,750 (26 per cent).

Conservative Jay Shin had 5,006 votes at that time and the PPC's Laura-Lynn Thompson had 2,357.

In his acceptance speech, Singh promised to fight for better health care, jobs, affordable housing and a clean environment.

"These basic things didn't just disappear. This didn't happen by accident. This was a concerted decision made by consecutive Liberal and Conservative governments," he said.

"We have eight more months to show people that there is a better choice for Canadians – that people can vote for those who are on their side."

Singh also thanked his political rivals for the "very important contribution to the democratic process."

Singh, who became NDP leader in the fall of 2017, is the first visible minority member to lead a federal party in Canada.

"When I was growing up, I could have never imagined someone like me ever running to be prime minister," he said Monday. "But guess what. We just told a lot of kids out there that, 'Yes, you can.'"

The 40-year-old announced his intention to run in Monday's byelection back in August in a speech centred around a promise to pressure Ottawa into timelier action on issues including housing and Pharmacare.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the byelection in early January.

Singh had similar criticism of the federal government's $40-billion affordable housing strategy.

He reiterated those priorities during Monday's vote, telling CTV he's had a "great time" connecting with the community while campaigning.

"There are folks who worry about the future and are struggling. I'm in it for them," he said.

"I want them to know that they matter and I am going to fight hard for better housing, for expanding our health care system to include medications and to transform our economy to a green economy where we do more for more people."

But the 40-year-old's bid for the seat was not without controversy.

Ever since he announced his candidacy, the former Ontario politician has faced criticism for his lack of familiarity or connection with a community located thousands of kilometres away from where he grew up and made a career in politics.

Singh, however, moved to Metro Vancouver to run in the campaign and has indicated that his family intends to stay if elected.

Did Liberal turmoil help the NDP?

While the stakes were high for Singh, recent controversy surrounding allegations that the Prime Minister's Office pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould to stop a criminal prosecution of Montreal-based company SNC-Lavalin may have given the NDP candidate an advantage over the Liberals, one expert said.

Trudeau has denied he or anyone in his office directed Wilson-Raybould on the SNC-Lavalin matter.

In January, the Liberals faced another setback in Burnaby South after the party's original candidate, Karen Wang, was forced to step down over remarks made about Singh's ethnicity on social media app WeChat.

The post referred to the NDP leader as "candidate Singh of Indian descent."

Just a day after bowing out of the contest, Wang asked for a second chance to jump back in the race, but her party refused.

"Recent online comments by Karen Wang are not aligned with the values of the Liberal Party of Canada," a spokesperson told CTV News in an email at the time. "She will not represent the Liberal Party in the Burnaby South (byelection)."

Lee replaced Wang as the Liberal candidate.

While byelections tend to have low voter turnouts, UBC political science professor Richard Johnston told The Canadian Press last week that there is evidence voters are driven by the popularity – or lack thereof – of the governing party.

"(Singh) may have been handed the gift of some voters as a result of all this," he said. "Although it's just one thing amongst many, boy, he could use a win right now."



What would a loss have meant for Singh and the NDP?

Singh and his party, on the other hand, stood to lose much-needed visibility in Parliament heading into the 2019 federal election if he hadn't been elected in Burnaby South.

Here's a look at how Monday's results change the voter share for each party in Burnaby South.

But the NDP's internal dealings have not been without tumult either.

Amid his attempts to convey an image of party unity, fellow New Democrats including Burnaby-North Seymour's Svend Robinson and Outremont candidate Julia Sanchez have called on Singh to take a stronger stance on environmental issues.

Singh, meanwhile, has defended his support for a controversial liquefied natural gas project in northern B.C., saying it "has demonstrated some clear, positive steps around consultation."



Who else ran in Burnaby South?

In addition to Lee, Singh's competition included People's Party of Canada's Laura-Lynn Thompson, a Christian blogger, author and former TV host, who represented the party formed last year by Maxime Bernier.

Her brief bio on Twitter says she's "tired of political correctness," and that "freedom is our greatest gift."

She's also spoken out against B.C.'s sexual orientation and gender identity curriculum.

"I'm a strong standard for traditional values," she told CTV News Monday. "People in this country feel like their values are under assault, that things being done in schools are not representing the values of the ethnic communities and of the religious communities."

Corporate lawyer Jay Shin ran as a Conservative. He says his work experience gives him "great insight on policies that will improve the economy and promote international trade."

Terry Grimwood and Valentine Wu also ran as independents.

In August, the Green Party announced it would not run a candidate in Burnaby South.

Leader Elizabeth May called the decision an extension of a "leader's courtesy" – a parliamentary tradition aimed at facilitating a party leader's entry into the House of Commons.

With files from CTV Vancouver's St. John Alexander, Kendra Mangione and The Canadian Press, and interactive graphics from CTV Vancouver's Jon Woodward