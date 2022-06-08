NDP MLA Jinny Sims running for Surrey mayor

Surrey, B.C. -

NDP MLA Jinny Sims has officially announced her bid to become Surrey's next mayor.

She launched her campaign on Wednesday evening with a new party called Surrey Forward, joined by council candidates June Liu, Jim Bennett, Ramon Bandong and Theresa Pidcock.

"If you look at city hall right now, it's broken," Sims told CTV News.

"And what Surrey needs is open, transparent, accountable governance where people are actually focused on doing good work for Surrey, rather than fighting each other. We've become a national and international embarrassment," she added.

Sims was cleared of wrongdoing in 2020 after allegations of misconduct. Surrey's current mayor, Doug McCallum, is facing a charge of public mischief.

"We have a mayor that, over the last few years, has been through a variety of experiences, I can say. And that has damaged the integrity of the office," Sims said.

McCallum is accused of lying to police about a confrontation with a member of the Keep the RCMP in Surrey campaign last September, when he claimed a woman drove over his foot.

None of the allegations against him have been proven in court.

Despite growing calls for him to resign, McCallum says he will not step down and will run for re-election.

University of the Fraser Valley political scientist Hamish Telford said while Sims might be a viable candidate, as more people are expected to join the mayoral race, she might receive less support.

"I think people are sensing that (McCallum) is vulnerable and perhaps beatable. But of course, the more people who get into the race, the more the possibility exists that the anti-McCallum (vote) divides itself and allows him to win with a small plurality of the vote," he said.

Telford added that – although she was cleared of all criminal wrongdoing – Sims will still face questions about her integrity from her opponents.

"In an election campaign that's going to be largely about integrity, her opponents are going to call into question her own integrity. I rather suspect the details of her most recent slip-up will escape most people, so I'm not expecting it to harm her, but as I say, her opponents will try to make something of it anyway," Telford said.

Prior to working as an MLA representing Surrey-Panorama, Sims served as an NDP MP and the president of the BC Teachers' Federation.

Sims said she'll be taking an unpaid leave of absence from the provincial legislature starting Thursday to focus on the mayoral race.

She and Surrey councillor Brenda Locke are currently the only ones challenging McCallum in the election, though more candidates are expected to enter the race, including Liberal MP Sukh Dhaliwal.

The municipal election is set for Oct. 15.