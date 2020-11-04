VANCOUVER -- Fundraising numbers from Elections BC show the NDP had a significant financial advantage over its rivals heading into the election last month.

The data show the NDP raised more than $1.9 million between July 1 and Sept. 30, while the Liberals raised $1.15 million and the Greens raised just over $327,000.

The NDP government introduced legislation in 2017 to ban union and corporate donations and limit donations to $1,200 per year to the campaign of any one candidate or local political party.

The changes came after years of criticism directed toward the Liberals for relying on corporate donations and creating policy to help those donors, while the NDP was criticized for relying on union money.