

Jordan Jiang, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - Several election campaign signs appeared to be damaged in the Vancouver-Kingsway riding early Thursday morning.

Signs that were knocked over belonged to NDP incumbent candidate Don Davies. Not all signs were damaged along the street, however, as it appeared Liberal candidate Tamara Taggart’s were intact.

One of the NDP signs was seen on Grandview Highway between Nootka and Lillooet streets. Some drivers were unable to avoid the sign and wooden debris, ultimately striking the objects.

This comes after Liberal and Conservatives signs were allegedly stolen last week.

In Vancouver South, Conservative candidate Wai Young's campaign claims more than 30 per cent of their lawn signs have been stolen in the riding. In an emailed news release, Young called the alleged thefts "hurtful and dangerous."

At the time, Liberal candidate for the same riding, Harjit Sajjan, said some of his election signs had been stolen as well.

Both campaigns provided CTV News Vancouver with security camera footage showing people taking signs.