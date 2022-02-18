Navigating the Financial Woes of Illness or Loss

VANCOUVER -

One of the major challenges a family can face is going through an illness or loss.

Finances are a key concern that come to light when navigating these family situations.

Taz Rajan, community engagement partner at Bromwich and Smith, joined CTV Vancouver to talk about how to navigate these financial woes.

The first step is to start communicating now.

Families should take the time to talk about money, budgets, debt, inheritances and finances in general.

Rajan shared that many of their clients come to them due to the financial burden they face after the death of a loved one.

When a surviving family member is not aware of financial issues it can add to their grief.

Preparing for an unexpected illness or death is essential.

Families should have direct conversations about wills, intellectual property, debts, net worth and how to protect that net worth in case of death.

In the case of a loss it is best to seek the advice of financial experts and, if needed, a debt expert.

In Canada there are federally legislated licensed insolvency trustees available, like Bromwich and Smith.

Bromwich and Smith offers free, no obligatoin consultations so that families can be clear on what options are available to them.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to learn more.