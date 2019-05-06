

CTV News Vancouver





Members of a Second World War veterans association are celebrating their centennial anniversary this year by inviting the public to the commissioning of a new monument on the North Shore.

The three statues ordered by the Naval Officers’ Association of British Columbia will depict a man welding pipes, a woman who leaning on a welding torch and a naval officer unrolling the construction plans for a ship.

“Thousands of local families have a connection to those days and those ships, and the three individual statues create a scene that was lived out every day of the war when everyone came together to do their part,” wrote King Wan, the president of the association, in a statement.

The Vancouver Naval Museum and Heritage Society and the Naval Officers’ Association are looking to raise $350,000 to complete the three-piece monument, which is being designed and crafted by Norm Williams, the sculptor of the Roger Neilson and Pat Quinn statues outside Rogers Arena, as well as the Steveston Fishermen’s Memorial in Richmond.

The final location for the monument is planned for the waterfront walkway in North Vancouver, the original site of the shipbuilding yards.

Three hundred Victory-class ships and other naval vessels were built in B.C.’s shipyards during the Second World War by more than 14,000 workers, including women hired and trained to be welders.

“The whole industry was put to the test during the war when British Columbia’s entire shipbuilding industry stepped up to build the ships Canada needed,” Wan added.