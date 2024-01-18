VANCOUVER
    • Nanaimo wellness check now a homicide investigation, RCMP say

    Nanaimo RCMP shared this stock image of a grey 2007 Nissan Sentra with their release. The vehicle they're seeking has B.C. licence plate SP272P. (Nanaimo RCMP) Nanaimo RCMP shared this stock image of a grey 2007 Nissan Sentra with their release. The vehicle they're seeking has B.C. licence plate SP272P. (Nanaimo RCMP)
    Mounties in Nanaimo are investigating the death of a 33-year-old woman as a homicide.

    The investigation stems from a call for a wellness check on Jan. 10, according to a news release issued Thursday.

    Nanaimo RCMP said they were called to check on the woman at her apartment, but before they arrived, "several witnesses" attended the same unit.

    Inside, they encountered "an unidentified man," along with the deceased woman, police said.

    "Despite the efforts of witnesses the unidentified man fled and could not be located," the release reads, adding that the Nanaimo RCMP serious crime unit took over the investigation.

    Police said the man who was in the apartment and fled has since been identified and has spoken with police.

    Investigators determined Wednesday that the woman's death was criminal in nature, and are now appealing to the public for assistance locating a stolen vehicle related to the investigation.

    The car is a grey 2007 Nissan Sentra with B.C. licence plate SP272P.

    Anyone who finds the vehicle or knows its whereabouts is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345, police said, adding that their investigation is ongoing and they don't believe there is any risk to the public.  

