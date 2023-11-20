Nanaimo RCMP say boy fabricated knife attack report

Mounties in Nanaimo say a 12-year-old boy's false report of an armed assault led to a heavy police response in the Harbour City last week.

The Nanaimo RCMP responded to a McDonald's restaurant on Bowen Road around 3:30 p.m. Thursday after the boy reported he was attacked by three men, including one wielding a knife.

Three men were detained at the scene. But after reviewing surveillance video and speaking with the boy, officers determined the assault and altercation were entirely fabricated.

Two of the detained men were released without charge, while the third man, who police identified as 43 years old, was arrested on outstanding warrants from Comox and the Oceanside area.

The arrested man was later released on a promise to appear in Nanaimo provincial court on Tuesday.

The 12-year-old boy was turned over to his parents, police said in a release Monday.

"Investigators assigned to our school liaison unit will be following up with the youth and his parents to ensure the young man understands the gravity of his actions, and to ensure it does not happen again," Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson Const. Gary O'Brien said.