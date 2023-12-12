Nanaimo RCMP investigating indecent exposure at VIU

Mounties in Nanaimo are appealing to the public to help identify a man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman at Vancouver Island University.

Police say the indecent act occurred just before 6 p.m. on Dec. 6, when a man riding a bicycle approached the woman while she was walking between Building 205 and Building 210 on the VIU campus.

The suspect reportedly got off his bike, exposed his genitals and then "said some vulgarities" before getting on his bike and riding away, police said.

"The woman was not injured," the Nanaimo RCMP said in a news release Tuesday. "She is being supported, and the suspect left the area and was not located."

Police say the incident was immediately reported to campus security and then reported to the Nanaimo RCMP the following day.

Investigators obtained a surveillance image of the suspect, which was released to the public Tuesday.

Police are looking for a white man in his mid-30s, approximately 5' 7" tall, with a slim build. He was wearing a grey toque and dark clothing at the time, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.