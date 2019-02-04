

The Canadian Press





VICTORIA - The British Columbia government has given approval for BC Place Stadium to be renamed by a sponsor.

The province says it will allow the B.C. Pavilion Corp., the Crown agency that operates the Vancouver stadium, to issue requests for proposals for the naming rights.

Tourism Minister Lisa Beare says in a news release that it's an excellent time to look for the right corporate partner, and the sponsorship will generate significant benefit for B.C. residents.

Corporation chairman Ian Aikenhead says BC Place is a world-class facility and one of only a few venues of its size and profile in North America that has yet to capitalize on that type of revenue opportunity.

The government says the corporation will manage the request for proposals in consultation with the province.

The stadium is a multipurpose facility, hosting sports, entertainment, commerce and cultural activities that more than a million people attend every year.