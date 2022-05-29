Naked, intoxicated man steals car in Kelowna, Mounties say

A couple in Kelowna had their car stolen by an "unknown, intoxicated and unclothed man" on Saturday, according to police.

Mounties were called to the area near the Apple Bowl Stadium around 6:40 p.m. where a man and his wife were sitting in their car when the naked stranger "opened the unlocked trunk hatch, jumped in and told them to drive," according to a statement.

The frightened couple drove for a block with the man in the car before stopping and getting out. Then, according to police the man "jumped into the driver’s seat and fled in their vehicle."

Officers found the car abandoned about 45 minutes later, but it was empty.

"The male had abandoned the vehicle, ran through a yard and tried to flag down another vehicle, possibly with the same intent on stealing it," the news release continues.

The man was found and arrested after police "flooded the area," according to the Kelowna RCMP, who say multiple criminal charges will likely be recommended.

The couple's car was not damaged and nothing was taken from it, so police say it has been returned to them.