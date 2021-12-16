'N' driver caught doing 100 km/h near Vancouver school, police say

A new driver is facing a fine and possible driving prohibition after being caught doing 100 km/h near a Vancouver school.

Sgt. Mark Christensen posted about the incident on social media Wednesday, saying the driver, who had their "N" licence, was speeding on a side street near Crofton House School.

"Vehicle impounded, $483 fine and N driver can expect a driving prohibition in near future," Christensen wrote.

Christensen didn't indicate what time the driver went through the area, but school-zone speed limits are in effect on school days between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., unless otherwise posted.

Last year, Vancouver city council voted in favour of having those speed limits in place at all times, but that change hasn't been implemented yet.

Fines and other penalties in B.C. are based on how much over the speed limit a person is driving, among other factors including whether they were in a school or construction zone. Drivers with one or more ticket for excessive speeding pay a driver risk premium, which is based on convictions and reviewed in three-year periods.

Vancouver police said more than 6,490 drivers were ticketed for speeding in school and playground zones across the province last year.