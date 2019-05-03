An senior who went viral after posing for a photo with RCMP officers last month got a special tour on Friday.

Sukhdev Brar waited in line for 20 minutes to meet the officers at a photo op set up during the Vaisakhi events in Surrey in April. While most were waiting for a photo, Brar didn't have a camera.

He told a man at the event that he just wanted to stand next to them.

So someone else took a picture, but Brar's story touched the stranger behind the lens. The man posted the photo of a gently smiling Brar standing between two Mounties through his Twitter account, @madtakhar.

"I'm sharing his picture as a reminder that a simple photo op can mean so much," he wrote.

The tweet was widely shared as people tried to identify the mystery man. The Surrey RCMP also shared it, writing they'd like to present him with the photo.

Brar's daughter, Sara Thind, said she recognized the 79-year-old on social media and reached out.

"I think he's always wanted to become a cop, but never really had the chance to because of the language barrier and education and so forth," Thind said.

"He worked at the mill at Fort Nelson for years and years."

On Friday, Brar got a tour of the Surrey RCMP detachment, which he said he liked "very much."

In Punjabi, he told officers he loved the red serge.

He brought his whole family for the tour, and is looking forward to hanging the photo in his home.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Penny Daflos in Surrey

It was our honour to present Mr. Brar a copy of his photograph with our officers from the Surrey Vaisakhi Parade today. Thanks to all who made this moment a reality & demonstrated how social media can be a force of good. pic.twitter.com/2P4vWHx9c0 — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) May 3, 2019