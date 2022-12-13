'My kids are in there': B.C. mom describes car being stolen while children were inside

A vehicle with two children inside was stolen from outside a Merritt, B.C., school last week, prompting a warning to parents.

Renee Barron calls the ordeal every parent’s worst nightmare.

Barron says she was dropping off a form at her children’s school around 3 p.m. on Friday, and left her six- and four-year-olds in the backseat of her car.

"When I looked out the window to check on my car, my car was driving off with the kids in it," she told CTV News.

"I yelled, 'That's my vehicle, my kids are in there!'"

That’s when she began running down the street chasing after her car. She realized she could not catch up and ran back inside the school to call police.

Mounties say within 10 minutes they managed to track down the vehicle and retrieve the children unharmed.

"They just saw a running vehicle, saw an opportunity, jumped in and took it and were likely unaware there was children in it, so there's nothing to believe they were taken on purpose,” said Sgt. Chris Manseau, BC RCMP media relations officer.

Barron says her kids remain in good spirits despite the terrifying ordeal.

"My son, he's six, he said, ‘Mommy is that you?’ And the person didn't answer him, so that's how he knew something was wrong," she said.

A suspect was arrested shortly after the theft was reported.

RCMP say the suspect is known to police, and was released from custody on “an undertaking with strict conditions.”

Sgt. Josh Roda, Merritt RCMP’s media relations officer, says the incident has been traumatic for the community.

“We want to use this as a reminder to encourage parents to never leave your vehicles running if you’re not in them. If you are picking up a child from school, please bring all your children with you, shut your vehicle off and lock it,” Roda said in a news release.