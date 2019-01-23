

CTV Vancouver





A Chilliwack widow is speaking out after a report cleared RCMP officers in the Tasering death of her husband, insisting it’s the Ministry of Children and Family Development that needs to do an investigation into her family’s tragic experience.

When Candice Meadows was contacted by Mounties on Feb. 24, 2018 it was the second time she’d received a call about her estranged husband’s erratic behaviour while their young daughter was with him. The first time, he’d been screaming incoherently before jumping off a balcony in 2016 as their then-toddler watched from inside.

Last year, David Meadows was Tasered by Chilliwack RCMP responding to 911 calls of a parental abduction. He was pronounced dead in hospital.

“I don’t have an opinion on whether he should've been Tasered or not,” his widow told CTV News. “I have an opinion on whether he should've been on the visit in the first place.”

Meadows said she’d never tried keeping David from their child, but insisted he be sober and lucid during their court-ordered visits, which were supervised by a third party, Seasons Mediation.

She described an up-and-down struggle for David to get off drugs, with a slide towards methamphetamine use in the weeks before the Tasering after a recent bout of sobriety. Meadows was reluctant to leave her daughter with him that morning, but was warned that breaching David’s right to see his child could lead to problems, including a $5,000 fine for her.

“There was no court orders telling him he had to prove sobriety to access his daughter,” she says. “Why would he get sober? He can see his daughter, he can come and go as he pleases and not have to clean himself up.”

In their final report into police conduct released Tuesday, the Independent Investigations Office describes Meadows’ daughter snatched by her father during a supervised visit, followed by David running in and out of oncoming traffic. When RCMP arrived, officers and witnesses say he at first co-operated, but then tried biting and kicking officers while they tried to arrest him and that he “seemed to be unusually strong.”

The conducted energy weapon was discharged twice, but the IIO found that wasn’t the cause of death. Toxicology testing found he was “under the influence of a significant dose of methamphetamine” putting him at risk of a “deadly heart event…The exertion of the struggle with police and discharge of the CEW may have helped to precipitate the fatal heart problem.”

Meadows wants an investigation into her family’s case to find out why her complaints about David’s instability and drug use weren’t heeded, allowing a dangerous visit that put her daughter at risk.

A spokesperson for the ministry told CTV News while confidentiality laws keep them from discussing specific cases, “We certainly understand and sympathize with the mother’s situation and understand her desire to see her child protected and well cared for….The safety and well-being of children is this ministry’s top priority.”

The ministry added Meadows can file a complaint, and that "when there is a protection concern with one or both parents and a child comes into care supervised access may be granted via a court process. A plan is put in place with goals that parents agree upon towards reunification of their child.”

Meadows wants concrete improvements to the supervision, risk assessment and evaluation process to keep other families from enduring the trauma and heartache she’s experienced. She’s fighting to get those changes while battling her second round of breast cancer and caring for her five year-old daughter alone.

“The first thing I want them to do is investigate the interception points for how this man's life could've been saved and how my daughter could [still] have a father,” she said.